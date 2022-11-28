Dan McFarland, the Ulster head coach

Ulster are currently second in the domestic table eight points behind the Dubliners but with a game in hand.

A win at the RDS could reduce the gap to three or four points, defeat and the gap would be already looking insurmountable for Ulster to be top seeds in the end off season playoffs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster will also want a victory to build momentum before going into the first European games of the season. There is also the fact Leinster won in Belfast earlier in the campaign and the usual bragging rights.

“You don't want the gap between yourself and the top team to stretch out, that's the bottom line, it's important,” stated McFarland.

“It's a game in and of itself and we've to play it for what it is. It's 80 minutes and we're trying to get the win, going into Europe off the back of a win.”

Ulster enjoyed a rare win in Dublin last year and achieved a league double over Leinster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We enjoyed winning down there, it doesn't happen often, we believe we're a team that can compete with Leinster and on our day get a win.

“It'll never be a given against a team as good as they are but it's good for confidence, definitely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Stewart rightly took most of the plaudits with a two try man of the match performance against Zebre on Friday night and McFarland is pleased with the progress being made by another young front row Callum Reid.

“Callum is a good prospect, he went on the Emerging Ireland tour and he's a young prop who is learning his trade. He's got special characteristics around his ball carrying, we've seen that a lot, but rugby is about a lot more than that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's about the fundamentals of the breakdown and for front-row forwards particularly props it's the fundamentals of scrummaging.

"He's learning his craft there, but I think he deserves to be in the squad for such a big game off the back of his performance against Zebre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's a little bit of inside information for you, he'll definitely be in the squad.

“Having played in the front-row, you have an affinity with the guys that are going through the same processes and challenges that I went through when I was a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can certainly offer some insight, it was a different game when I was playing but there are a lot of similarities too.“I love it when any player does well, and any time the support staff can help we will, but if you're talking about something that you spent a long time doing then there probably is a close link there.”

After the game Stewart told BBC Two NI: "Exposure is the best thing for any young rugby player and playing games. You can train all you like but in the heat of the moment in the battle that is essentially where you learn and progress."

Advertisement Hide Ad