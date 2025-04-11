Ulster names in Women's Six Nations starting spots as Ireland get ready for holders England
Gloucester-Hartpury club player Jones will be joined in the starting side on Saturday by Old Belvedere pair Tuite and Hogan as Ireland take on the world’s number one side in Cork.
Ireland team-mate Stacey Flood feels “the little moments” will prove key as Ireland attempt a shock victory.
"It's going to be tough but we've shown what we can do against bigger sides and we really test ourselves and believe in ourselves," said Flood on BBC Sport NI. "We just have to have confidence in the abilities we have and win the little moments and then see what the outcome is.
"You shouldn't be afraid who is standing next to you because on the starting whistle it's just 15 women against 15 women."
Ireland – third in last year’s Women’s Six Nations standings - host England having produced a spirited display in defeat to France before recording a win over Italy across the current tournament.
"I wasn't involved last year but I know the team has come on leaps and bounds in what we're doing now and we've shown that and we've built so much throughout the last 12 months,” said Flood. "It's a completely different side and we have way more belief and confidence in our abilities and our structure and we are one unit...there's no better way to test yourself than playing against the best and we are well capable of it.”