Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Ballymena-born Neve Jones plus Ulster’s Fiona Tuite and Brittany Hogan will all start for Ireland this weekend against defending Women’s Six Nations champions England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gloucester-Hartpury club player Jones will be joined in the starting side on Saturday by Old Belvedere pair Tuite and Hogan as Ireland take on the world’s number one side in Cork.

Ireland team-mate Stacey Flood feels “the little moments” will prove key as Ireland attempt a shock victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's going to be tough but we've shown what we can do against bigger sides and we really test ourselves and believe in ourselves," said Flood on BBC Sport NI. "We just have to have confidence in the abilities we have and win the little moments and then see what the outcome is.

Brittany Hogan (left) on show for Ireland in the Women's Six Nations. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

"You shouldn't be afraid who is standing next to you because on the starting whistle it's just 15 women against 15 women."

Ireland – third in last year’s Women’s Six Nations standings - host England having produced a spirited display in defeat to France before recording a win over Italy across the current tournament.