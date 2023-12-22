Ulster defence coach Jonny Bell was left relieved last night as Ulster got over the line by a single point against interprovincial rivals Connacht at a windswept Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster defence coach Jonny Bell. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Two John Cooney second-half penalties proved enough overall to gave Ulster a 20-19 win across the United Rugby Championship.

“It was more nervy than I would have liked, first and foremost, I was delighted with the result,” said Bell in his post-match interview with the media. “Connacht are a good side, they are dangerous with the ball and if you give them time and space they can be dangerous.

“Pleased we got over the line but obviously there are things that we can do better.

"In difficult conditions – and a one-point game at the end and how we managed that game into the wind at the end – you have to give a lot of credit to the boys.

“They kicked well, chased well and pressurised them and won a couple of moments...but frustrated that the game was that close, credit to them but we shouldn’t have let it get that close.”

Bell, however, thought it was an important victory to back up last week’s result against Racing 92.

“There are a number of really positives in it, it was a difficult night to play out there, the wind was swirling and I suppose we couldn’t get enough territory in the first half and gave them a little bit of access to our 22,” said Bell. “They are a side that can keep the ball through multiple phases and obviously Bundee (Aki) got that score...if we just had a little bit more territory we could have caused them more problems.”

“Second half it was pretty nip and tuck, we were trying to manage the weather and the wind.

"There was a significant wind in their favour and for large parts we were pretty much in control, then just a couple of moments where we gave them a couple of soft tries.

“There is a lot of hard work that goes in from everyone (defence) so it’s frustrating when that happens in a game.