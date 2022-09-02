Ulster out on top over Exeter Chiefs in pre-season success

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan McFarland’s side outscored the former European champions by five tries to two.

Ulster broke the deadlock with four minutes on the clock as the home side kicked a penalty into the Exeter 22.

From the lineout the forward set up a maul with new signing Declan Moore and Sean Reffell having probing carries, centre Ian Madigan came on to a crash ball from out half Jake Flannery to dart over the try line.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland. Pic by Getty.

Flannery added the conversion.

Ulster’s second try came seven minutes later and again Flannery was the architect, after another line out move the new out half signing from Munster put in a perfectly-weighted crossfield kick for Rob Lyttle and the winger was able hold off a covering tackle and ground the ball despite being airborne.

Shea O’Brien had a try disallowed for a forward pass and on 22 minutes the full back, making his debut, was yellow carded for deliberately killing the ball under his own posts.

Ulster survived the 10-minute sin bin period without conceding any points.

Ulster were denied a try three minutes before the interval when the Chiefs pulled a driving maul down but it was stopped illegally, earning Exeter blindside flanker Richard Capstick a yellow card.

Ulster did make their numerical advantage count in the last minute of the first half as the home side kicked a penalty to the corner and the pack were able to propel replacement hooker John Andrew over for his side’s third try.

Flannery landed the conversion to give Ulster a 19-0 lead at the break.

After a succession of quick penalties conceded by Exeter, referee Andrew Brace lost patience and sin-binned out half Harvey Skinner on 46 minutes.

Tom Stewart was denied a try two minutes later - from a lineout the forwards drove over but the hooker dropped the ball forward, crossing the whitewash.

Luke Marshall got the first try of the second half on 53 minutes, from a lineout Nathan Doak’s flat pass to Billy Burns then fed Angus Curtis, the centre released his midfield partner on the crash ball and the Irish international glided under the posts to make Doak’s conversion a formality.

Exeter opened their account on the hour mark when, after a sustained period of pressure, replacement prop Patrick Schickerling barged over from close range, with Skinner converting.

The Chiefs got their second try eight minutes later, again it followed a sustained period of pressure with the forwards probing at the line before replacement hooker Max Norey powered over but Skinner failed to convert.

The biggest cheer of the night was reserved for Ulster’s fifth and final try as - with less than a minute on the clock - Jacob Stockdale went over.

The Ireland winger - making his long-awaited return from injury after playing only one game last season - had looked impressive taking a few high balls after coming on at the start of the season half.

Stockdale showed he has lost none of his pace during his layoff when Burns put him in space and the winger was able to sprint over to dot down in the corner.

Doak was off target with the conversion.

Ulster: S O’Brien, A Sexton, A Curtis, I Madigan, R Lyttle, J Flannery, M McDonald, C Reid, D Moore, J Toomaga-Allen, F Bradshaw-Ryan, S Carter, H Sheridan, S Reffell, J Murphy.

Replacements: E O’Sullivan, T Stewart, J Andrew, M Moore, G Milasinovich, A O’Connor, C Izuchukwu, Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, G Jones, N Doak, C McKee, B Burns, J Stockdale, L Marshall, C Gilroy, S Moore, R Telfer.

Exeter: F Cordero, R O’Loughlin, I Whitten, S Kata, O Woodburn, H Skinner, S Maunder, A Hepburn, J Yeandle, M Street, J Dunne, J Gray, R Capstick, C Tshiunza, O Leatherbarrow.

Replacements: M Norey, J Kenny, H Williams, P Schickerling, R Tuima, L Pearson, J Maunder, W Becconsall, C Ribbons.