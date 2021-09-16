Vermeulen is among the game’s most influential back rows and against Australia last Saturday he made his comeback from the ankle injury that forced him to miss the recent British and Irish Lions series.

The Wallabies clash was his first appearance since the 2019 World Cup final victory over England, in which he was named man of the match, and he will head to Belfast after the autumn internationals have finished.

“Duane is clearly a world class player who will bring depth and experience to our really talented group of back rowers,” head coach Dan McFarland said.

New Ulster signing Duane Vermeulen. The back row won the Rugby World Cup with South Africa in 2019

“As well as being an undeniable talent on the pitch, I know Duane will play an important role going forward in strengthening the winning mindset we are building as a squad.”

Vermeulen, who stands 6’4” tall and weighs 18 stones, is a powerful carrier and a key leader for the Springboks.

The 35-year-old has accumulated 55 caps and has European experience after spending three seasons at Toulon from 2015-18.

“Ulster and myself had detailed discussions about the club’s values, expectations and the potential role I can play going forward,” Vermeulen said.