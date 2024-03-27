Hugh McCaughey during his time as Ireland 7's manager. PIC: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Petrie, who spent over five years in the top job at Kingspan Stadium having arrived from Edinburgh, was the latest big name exit at the Belfast club after head coach Dan McFarland was replaced by Richie Murphy for the remainder of this season.

A former Chief Executive of South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, McCaughey has contributed to rugby in Ireland both provincially and nationally, coaching the likes of future internationals Rory Best, Stephen Ferris, Chris Henry, Tommy Bowe and Andrew Trimble at youth level.

He also served as manager of Ulster Rugby and the Irish Sevens team at the 2009 Rugby World Cup and chaired the Ulster Rugby Academy between 2015 and 2019.

McCaughey started his new role on Wednesday and has outlined an ambition to lay foundations for future Ulster success.

“I have been a passionate supporter of Ulster Rugby for over 40 years, and I am proud and delighted to be joining now as Interim CEO,” he said. “Over the past decades, I have been involved with Ulster Rugby in many guises, including coach, manager, player, and a vociferous supporter on the terraces, as well as influencing how the game is played, coached and governed at a club, provincial and national level.

“Whilst the post is an interim appointment, I don’t see it as a case of holding the reins. Ulster Rugby has recently faced challenges, but it is my belief that in the coming months, we can achieve much and also lay the foundations for future success.

“I am committed to doing all that I can to bring success to the province I care so deeply about.”

Paul Terrington, Chair of Ulster Rugby’s Management Committee, added: “Hugh is a welcome addition to Ulster Rugby. His senior organisational leadership experience, not only in the local public sector but also in the rugby world, is hugely advantageous for us at this time.