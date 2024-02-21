Ulster Rugby have parted ways with head coach Dan McFarland. PIC: Niall Carson/PA

Speculation had mounted on Wednesday surrounding the future of the 51-year-old, who was appointed to Ulster’s top job in 2018 having previously worked in Scotland’s backroom staff and contracted to the province up until 2025 after signing an extended deal in 2022.

In his first season in charge, McFarland guided Ulster to the Pro14 semi-finals and European Champions Cup quarter-final while they made it to the Pro14 final in 2020 before losing out to Leinster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up

The Englishman enjoyed further success as they progressed to the Champions Cup semi-final alongside finishing second in Conference B of the Pro14 in 2020/21 and the following year Ulster reached the United Rugby Championship final-four.

However, after losing four of 10 league matches this season, suffering defeat in Europe to Bath, Toulouse and Harlequins and failing to end an 18-year wait for silverware glory, his reign is now over with Murphy set to take on responsibilities after the U20 Six Nations.

“We would like to thank Dan for his determination in driving forward the professional squad over the past six seasons, and I would like to wish him and his family the best for the future on behalf of all at Ulster Rugby,” said Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie. “With Richie coming to Ulster in the coming weeks, ahead of the squad travelling to South Africa, our focus will be on consistently performing to the best of our abilities at this crucial time of the year.”

Bryn Cunningham, Head of Rugby Operations and Recruitment, will also assume greater management responsibilities within the performance function of Ulster.

Assistant coach, Dan Soper, will oversee operations next week ahead of Ulster facing Dragons in the United Rugby Championship, where the Belfast outfit currently sit in eighth.