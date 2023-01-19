The money has been allocated for Ulster’s Club Capital Improvement Project.

The funding will be spread across 29 clubs and Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie said it would provide enormous support’.

“We’re delighted to receive this funding, which will go on to provide enormous support to our thriving club game right across Northern Ireland,” Petrie said.

Ulster Rugby will receive £5.1m from the UK government's Levelling Up Fund.

“Improving our clubs is massively important to the future of our domestic game, and these projects will help the 29 clubs increase their participation, particularly when it comes to the women and girls’ game.

“I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to the many political representatives and local authorities who gave their support to the various projects, and to our staff here at Ulster Rugby who worked hard to secure this funding.

