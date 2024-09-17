Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ulster Rugby star Stuart McCloskey feels he’s “playing the best rugby of my career” after signing a new two-year contract with his home province, ending speculation over a potential move to France.

The 32-year-old, who has earned 18 international caps to date, is set to bring up a landmark 200th Ulster appearance this season having made his senior debut in February 2014.

McCloskey has developed into one of Ulster’s most important players over the past decade, scoring 33 tries for the Belfast outfit and had been linked with moves to both Bayonne and Montpellier in recent months, but will now remain at Ravenhill until at least 2027.

He was part of the Ireland squad that reached the 2023 World Cup quarter-finals and also helped Andy Farrell’s side win back-to-back Guinness Six Nations Championships over the past two years.

Ulster Rugby centre Stuart McCloskey has signed a new two-year contract extension. (Photo by Ulster Rugby)

“I’m delighted to have signed a new contract for the next two years,” said McCloskey. “I feel like I’m playing the best rugby of my career, and I’m enjoying my role as one of the more experienced players in the team.

“We have a squad packed with talent, and have a good blend between experience and youth. It’s exciting times around the place, and we have a core of young centres coming through that I’m excited to work with and help push them on. I’m really motivated and excited for the season ahead as we move forward.”

Ulster Rugby’s Head of Recruitment and Rugby Operations, Bryn Cunningham, added: “This is fantastic news for us as we get ready for the new season.

"Stuart is one of our most experienced international players in our squad, and a standout member of the team. Being a key presence for us, not only on the pitch, but off it as well, we see his current leadership role really growing and evolving, particularly with so many young players in and around the Senior Men’s squad. Stuart will be a great role model for this talent coming through.

“We are delighted he has chosen to commit his future for the next couple of seasons, as we hope to see this team continue to progress in the months ahead.”