Ulster Rugby have confirmed they are on the lookout for a new sponsor after Kingspan has signalled its intention to conclude its association with the club on a phased-basis by June 2025.

The building materials company have been involved with Ulster since 1999 but their current agreement ends at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The deal with the Irish firm includes the naming rights of Kingspan Stadium and senior men’s shirt sponsorship.

However, Kingspan have revealed that they will remain on-board for a 12-month transitionary period to facilitate Ulster Rugby’s search for a new sponsor and continued success on the pitch.

Kingspan have announced their intention to conclude its association with Ulster Rugby on a phased-basis by June 2025

Ulster Rugby CEO, Jonny Petrie, said: “We extend our thanks to Kingspan for their long-term investment in Ulster Rugby over a number of years, which has allowed us to build a strong foundation for the club in the future.

“Kingspan has agreed to continue to support us through to June 2025 to allow for a seamless transition to a new sponsor, and we are now actively engaging in conversations with potential new partners for the end of next season onwards.”

Commenting, Siobhan O’Dwyer, Global Head of Marketing, Kingspan, said: “20 years is a great innings and feels like a natural stepping off point. It has been our privilege to partner with Ulster Rugby, and we are pleased to continue that support during a transitionary phase to June 2025.

“We wish the club every continued success in the future and look forward to many more great games between now and the end of the 2024/25 season”.

In October last year, Mr Petrie said Ulster would review their partnership with Kingspan following the final findings of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry being published amid controversy over the firm's products being used on Grenfell Tower in London, where 72 people tragically died following a fire in June 2017.

The inquiry into the blaze previously heard evidence criticising Kingspan’s business practices.

But Kingspan insisted its K15 insulation product made up just 5% of the insulation in the tower block and was used without its recommendation.