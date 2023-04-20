Ulster Rugby unveil Nevin Spence Memorial Stand ahead of United Rugby Championship clash with Edinburgh
Ulster Rugby have unveiled the Nevin Spence Memorial Stand in honour of their former player ahead of Friday’s United Rugby Championship encounter against Edinburgh.
Talented centre Spence tragically passed away at the age of 22 in September 2012 following an accident at the family farm alongside father Noel and brother Graham.
The Ireland youth international would have celebrated his 33rd birthday on April 26 and new branding on the stand, which features Spence’s signature, will be on display at the Kingspan Stadium for supporters to see for the first time on Friday evening.
"When we lost Nevin, Ulster Rugby said he would never be forgotten, and the club has been very true to their word,” said Spence’s sister, Emma. “From teammates he played with, coaches, physios, and staff to supporters from near and far, the warm-hearted and unconditional support has been a real lifeline to our family.
“There are very few words that can express the genuine gratitude we feel at Nevin being given the honour of having the Nevin Spence Memorial Stand named after him.
"Nevin lives on when his name is spoken, and now through the stand that will happen.
“The stadium was like a second home to Nevin when he played for Ulster. Now his signature is on the stand, and that is significant.
"Handwriting is very personal, and a signature is unique, and unique is a word that sums up Nevin. There will never be another Nevin.”
Ulster Rugby CEO, Jonny Petrie, added that Spence had a significant impact on the game during his career, which is important for the club to recognise.
“It is important for us as a club to be able to do something physical here in the stadium for players, coaches, staff, and supporters, as well as the Spence family,” he said. “It is the right thing that the stand will now be known as the Nevin Spence Memorial Stand.
“The Nevin Spence Centre has had thousands of visitors since it first opened in 2015 and, following the tenth anniversary of Nevin’s passing, we want to elevate his name through the stand, and take the next step in how we remember him.”