Ulster secure third consecutive United Rugby Championship victory with bonus point triumph over Scarlets

Richie Murphy has led Ulster to a third consecutive United Rugby Championship victory. PIC: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ulster scored four second-half tries to leave Wales with the required five points to keep their URC play-off and Champions Cup qualification hopes alive following a 31-20 victory over Scarlets.

It was a sixth win in eight games for interim coach Richie Murphy after taking over from Dan McFarland.

The Scarlets took the lead on 10 minutes with a penalty from out-half Sam Costelow after Mike Lowry knocked on from a simple pass and compounded the error by holding on to the ball in the tackle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Costelow doubled the Welsh region’s lead with a penalty from in front of the posts on 26 minutes as Cormac Izuchukwu strayed offside at the breakdown.

Ulster immediately replied with a John Cooney penalty after the home side were guilty of blocking the runner on their own 22.

Ulster wasted an opportunity to take the lead on 32 minutes. With a choice of penalties, they turned down an easy three points in front of the posts to take a tap close to the touchline. The forwards rumbled over the line, but the Scarlets defence prevented Izuchukwu from grounding the ball.

The Scarlets were reduced to 14 men on 37 minutes as blindside flanker Tiane Plumtree was sin binned for deliberately slapping the ball out of Cooney’s hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster failed to profit as from the lineout Izuchukwu broke off and surged for the line but couldn’t ground the ball.

The home side were reduced to 13 men in first-half stoppage time as scrum-half Gareth Davies was yellow carded for a trip on Eric O’Sullivan.

From the resulting penalty, Ulster went to the corner – again Izuchukwu powered towards the line – and for the third time he failed to touch the ball down over the try line. Despite their numerical disadvantage, Scarlets went into the break with a 6-3 lead.

Ulster finally got a try on 42 minutes. The visitors pounded on an overthrow from a Scarlets lineout, the ball was moved quickly infield, Stuart McCloskey hit the line, injecting pace into the move, and his weaving run took him clear of the cover defence to stroll under the posts with Cooney converting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster’s second try arrived five minutes later. From an attacking five metre scrum, Nick Timoney picked up at the base and powered his way over with Cooney adding the extras.

Ulster third try came through pure power with the forwards hammering at the line from a series of pick and goes before David McCann bludgeoned his way over on 56 minutes. Cooney converted.

The Scarlets got a try on the hour mark as number eight Carwyn Tuipulotu powered over from close range with Costelow converting.

Jacob Stockdale sealed the bonus point with a try on 64 minutes. Ulster sucked the defence in with a series of drives close to the line before spinning it wide for the winger to sprint over and Cooney landed the conversion.