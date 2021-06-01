Ulster squad hit by injuries and self-isolation ahead of Edinburgh finale

It was confirmed last week that four Ulster players tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently self-isolating, with all said to ‘remain well’.

A further nine players have been identified as close contacts from the confirmed cases and are also currently self-isolating in accordance with Public Health guidelines.

Last week’s game against Scarlets was called off less than 48 hours before the scheduled kick-off after the confirmed cases in the Ulster camp. The points were awarded to Scarlets and the game will not be rescheduled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster Rugby's head coach Dan McFarland has a depleted squad for the final game of the season against Edinburgh.

The seven Ulster players on the injury list ahead of Saturday’s game at Murrayfield are: John Cooney (neck), Luke Marshall (knee), Jack McGrath (hip), Eric O’Sullivan (shoulder), Jacob Stockdale (shoulder), Ethan McIlroy (hip) and Cormac Izuchukwu (knee).

On Monday, Edinburgh announced that a player had tested positive for Covid-19 but said the game would still go ahead at the weekend.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Today’s (Monday) training at the club has been cancelled as a precaution and the entire squad and playing staff were tested early this morning (Monday).

“Further updates on the squad will be issued as appropriate.

“The club continues to operate an extensive health and safety coronavirus mitigation plan and follow all respective health guidance aligned through Scottish Rugby’s Threat Management Group.

“The club’s Guinness PRO14 match against Ulster at BT Murrayfield this Saturday (5 June) is still scheduled to go ahead as planned.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. To subscribe, click here.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe