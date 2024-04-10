Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The centre was instrumental as Ulster became the first Irish province to win the European Cup 25 years ago and was man of the match in the final against Colomiers.

However, Ulster have never reached those dizzy heights again, but last Sunday’s win in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup means the province are only three wins away from bringing another European trophy back to Belfast.

Ulster defence coach Bell said: "That's a long time ago, it's a very different landscape now but this group of players, they've always been very, very determined.

“They want to achieve things, no doubt about it. Winning silverware is not easy, every team has got quality squads, they're well prepared and they want to win stuff.

“So, it's not an easy game to win but this group is really determined to finish this season well and certainly win some silverware.

“It's there for us if we want to take it but we have to get over some hurdles first and this weekend is a big one.”

While there is a perception the Challenge Cup is very much the secondary European competition, Bell is adamant Ulster can lift the trophy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of May and does not view the competition as a ‘step down’.

"We're out to win stuff,” he said. “Ulster have been used to Champions Cup rugby over the years – in Gloucester I was used to Challenge Cup rugby.

“Some people see it as a step down because it's not the main competition, but I'll tell you what, there are some very good sides in this competition.

“We're certainly in it to win it. We don't want to leave anything out there, we want to make sure we deliver this weekend to get better, but it would be lovely to crack on and keep a bit of momentum in the season. It's important for us,” Bell added.

“This second half of the season, we've talked about building momentum.

“This game, where there's usually a break, gives us a chance to crack on and get some consistency in our performance and if you win it then you get to a semi-final and it's all to play for.

“We've got a number of big fixtures in the URC coming up so, not to over-egg talking about momentum, it just gives you momentum and consistency in the selections you make and hopefully it gives us that momentum going into the next few games.”

Bell experienced some dark days in France during his playing career but feels Ulster now know how to win big European games away from home.

“I think Clermont will go strong, Montpellier had a sort of mixed side, but I think Clermont will go strong,” he said. “But we're going to focus on what we're doing and make sure that no matter what 15 they put on the pitch, we're going to put in a performance that we're proud of and that our fans are proud of.

“The hoodoo of going to France has been shifted and these players are comfortable going away from home and getting a performance.