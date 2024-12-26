Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ben Carson has already faced some of the best players in the world this season and he is relishing a potential clash with Connacht and Ireland centre Bundee Aki in Galway.

Carson has started against the Bulls, Leinster and Toulouse – as well as already facing Aki - and has bagged three tries in six Ulster appearances, with a new three-year contract part of his reward.

Ulster, sitting 11th in the URC table and on a five-game losing streak, need a big result at the Dexcom Stadium to get their season back on track – with a pre-match boost news this week of Jacob Stockdale’s two-year deal.

If both selected, Carson will face in Aki an opponent who has won a league title with Connacht, three Six Nations honours (including two grand slams) and 60 Ireland caps.

Jacob Stockdale has signed a two-year contract extension with Ulster​. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

“My first few caps this season were against some of the toughest opposition, I played Bundee Aki, near the start of the season I played against the Bulls and that gave me great confidence to play against anybody else,” said Carson. “I know Toulouse didn’t go as well for me as I had hoped as I got injured there in the first 10 minutes and I was a bit disappointed.

“I am just excited to play against the best in the world, that is what we do and that is what we play the game for, it should be good.

“I watched loads of rugby going up, I watched Bundee, watching all the best centres in the world, you kind of take bits and pieces from them but, at the end of the day, I want to be my own payer and be my own man.

“There are parts of my game that I think that I would say I’m definitely not better but trying to be similar and, hopefully, one day maybe even be better...it’s definitely watch and learn.”

As well as watching players from other teams Carson has also enjoyed gains thanks to Ulster colleagues Stuart McCloskey and James Hume.

“Stuart and James are Irish international centres and both are brilliant,” said Carson. “I have been lucky to train with them and have been learning off them in the past few years.

“Hopefully I can bring things from their game into my game...you have got to learn from the best.”

Carson was delighted with his deal and declared: “I wouldn’t say it was a no brainer but it was offered to me and I was pretty delighted.”

He added: “I would say a year ago or even six months ago it wasn’t looking as good for me as it was recently.

"I didn’t get the chances I wanted but with a few injuries the likes of James Hume being out, (Stuart) McCloskey has had a few niggles here and there and that sort of gave me the chance to put my best forward and perform and I’m pretty happy with it.

“I think me and Richie *Murphy, Ulster head coach) have a pretty good relationship, he coached me at U20s and we won the grand slam.

"And I think he was happy enough with how I went, so when he came in here he was telling me from the start he was going to give me those opportunities that I hadn’t been really getting and when I did I was delighted.