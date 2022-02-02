Ulster’s Craig Gilroy cited after Scarlets tackle

The Citing Commissioner in charge has made a complaint about an act of foul play by Gilroy against opponent Thomas Rogers.

The Player has been cited under Law 9.13 – A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously.

Arrangements for the disciplinary process are currently in progress and will be announced in due course.

Ulster’s Craig Gilroy. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Gilroy was shown a yellow card for the incident by South African referee Jaco Peyper as it was adjudged Rogers had dipped into the tackle however the Scarlets winger took no further part in the game.

It was Gilroy who scored Ulster’s bonus point try late in the game.

Meanwhile, Ulster have moved quickly to replace Dragons bound hooker Brad Roberts by announcing the signing of Declan Moore.

Roberts, capped by Wales during the autumn internationals and part of Wayne Pivac’s Six Nations squad, is off to play his club rugby at Rodney Parade next season.

Moore was drafted into Ulster for a short term loan deal over the festive period as injury cover but now joins Dan McFarland’s team on a permanent basis after signing a two year deal.

Moore is Irish qualified, his paternal grandfather is from Carrickfergus and he has maternal relatives come from Castlerea, County Roscommon. Born in New Zealand, Moore moved to Australia at a young age.

He has played most of his senior rugby for Sydney University in the Shute Shield, also representing Sydney during the 2019 National Rugby Championship.

Moore was selected for the Australian U20’s side but injury prevented him from winning any caps.

After leaving Australia Moore signed for Munster making his senior debut in the Heineken Champions Cup victory at Wasps in December.

Scrum half Dave Shanahan also penned a new two-year deal, the Dubliner has made 78 appearances for Ulster.

Ben Moxham has been promoted to a development contract for the rest of this season followed by a one-year senior deal. Academy back Jude Postlethwaite will be promoted to a development contract for one year, followed by a three-year senior contract.

The former RBAI pupil was the leading try scorer in the Schools’ Cup in 2020, he joined the Ulster Academy having already featured for Ireland U20’s and Ireland 7s.

Coach McFarland was happy to get the four players signed.

“We’re really encouraged by the squad that we’re building at Ulster, Dave has played an important role in our set-up for a number of years and adds to the real quality we have at scrum-half, said McFarland.

“Dave’s competitiveness epitomises what we stand for in Ulster, meanwhile, Jude and Ben are two very exciting young recruits from our successful Academy system, I look forward to seeing how they progress in the years ahead.

“We are also delighted to have secured Declan for the upcoming seasons who, as Irish-qualified, will be a welcome addition to our set-up that will add valuable depth to the squad.”

Marty Moore has been ruled out of Friday night’s Connacht game after sustaining a concussion in the Scarlets game.