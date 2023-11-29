Ulster backs coach Dan Soper has praised scrum half John Cooney after the pivot became only the second player in the province’s history to score 1,000 points.

Ulster coach Dan Soper during a press conference ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship fixture against Edinburgh at Kingspan Stadium. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

​Cooney, who arrived at Kingspan Stadium in 2017 as a replacement for Ruan Pienaar, reached the landmark with a try in Saturday night’s defeat in Glasgow.

Soper revealed how he enjoys working with the scrum half and coming up with innovative ways to replicate match scenarios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“John is really fun to work with...he's a magnificent goal-kicker and the level that he's at, there are wee technical things that you keep an eye on and maybe notice having worked with him for five or six years,” said Soper. “I know the things that are important to him that mean he kicks well so you keep an eye on those but, really, he's such an excellent kicker there isn't a lot of technical stuff that goes on.

“He loves different challenges, outside-the-box thinking about how to practice his goal-kicking, creating scenarios, thinking in a different way...making it competitive even when he's out there by himself.

“It's been brilliant because the more outside the box I can think the more he enjoys it.

“Crowd-noise headphones was one that he enjoyed...it's great fun, it's a part of the game that I used to love myself and I enjoy seeing him in such great form (and) 1,000 points is serious going in seven seasons.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soper feels Cooney has been a good influence on Nathan Doak and said: “They all enjoy that sort of thing…‘Doaky’ and ‘Coons’ are magnificent to work with together.

“It's great entertainment...but you look at their quality and they push each other on, they're all up for different challenges.

“Kicking it out there between the posts is one thing but Saturday night, last kick of the game in front of 15K, that's very difficult to replicate that pressure so we try different things...it's great fun and I enjoy it.”

Ulster will be looking to bounce back from defeat in Glasgow as they host Edinburgh on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the last couple of years under Mike Blair they played from everywhere, all the time,” said Soper. “They're a wee bit more pragmatic this year, kicking the ball a bit more.

“Ben Healy has been a real influence on their team and we know him well from his time in Munster...he's a quality kicker, puts them in good positions.

“They've a nice mix, really, they're able to get out of their own area fairly efficiently through the quality of their kicking and they've got that bit of dynamism and want to play that has been ingrained in them over the last couple of years.”

Ulster have won all three home games this season.

“There is something nice in the familiar surroundings of your own venue,” said Soper. “Friends and family on the terrace, you wake up in your own bed in the morning, you have your morning at home, that all plays a part.