Ulster’s David McCann eager to make his mark in final pre-season clash

McCann, at 22, has already been on quite a journey in his rugby career, starting at centre in school before moving to the second row and eventually finding his home in the back row.

McCann was part of the RBAI side that won the Schools Cup in 2017 beating Method 12-8 in the final, starting at lock under current Ulster assistant coach Dan Soper in a team that contained Callum Reid, Michael Lowry and James Hume.

He has captained Ireland at U19 and U20 level.

David McCann will lead Ulster against Glasgow.

In fact, it was because of Hume that McCann made the switch into the pack.

“I think James was the reason I wasn’t playing centre,” joked McCann.

“I played centre until I was about 16 and then me and Johnny Peake - a teacher at Inst - said about maybe moving. It was a big step, but I don’t think I would be here had I not done that.

“Playing in different positions can only benefit you because I think my skill set going into the backrow was higher in some things.

“I played defence awful at lineout but once I got that to a certain level I had other things that people weren’t exposed to, so it makes me more comfortable playing in the wide channels and defending there. I think it is a positive thing to try different positions.”

Turning schoolboy potential into a professional career has been a big learning curve for McCann.

“It is definitely a bit of a shock,” he said.

“I remember standards and expectations are very different and also going from maybe the biggest to being the smallest is quite challenging, and it is about overcoming that and working round it.

“I remember in U20’s camp they said something about double banking at a maul and I had absolutely no clue what that meant, so I just sort of went with it and got it wrong.

“I think naturally baulking up just kind of happens - there is always an evolving idea of what your body weight [should be] and how strong you should be, so I work constantly on it.

“You don’t wanted to be handed things - sometimes part of professional sport is you have to work for things because no one is going to hand you anything, so you have to work away and when you get your chance take it.”

While there is fierce competition in the backrow at Ulster McCann has not been short of help or advice.

“You could list anybody in the squad, and they could be a good influence,” he continued.

“It is a good environment and everyone is trying to help you to get better but also it is really competitive and no one is giving their place away.

“The likes of Duane (Vermeulen) has helped me and given me a bit of advice but then if I want to pull Nick (Timoney) or Marcus (Rea) to work on something, they are more than happy to help as well; it is watching and also asking for help as well.”

With the likes of Vermeulen and Timoney absent from next week’s URC opening league fixture, McCann has a chance to stake his claim with a strong performance at Scotstoun.

“Every opportunity for me to play at this point is exactly what I want,” he said.

“So it gives me that chance to put a statement down and gives the team a chance to put a statement down going into Connacht.”

Ulster: (15-9): Rory Telfer, Rob Baloucoune, Stewart Moore, Angus Curtis, Jacob Stockdale, Jake Flannery, Nathan Doak; (1-8): Eric O’Sullivan, Tom Stewart, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Sam Carter, Cormac Izuchukwu, Matty Rea, Sean Reffell, David McCann (Captain).