Ulster's David McCann hails impact of new forwards coach Jimmy Duffy
The backrow has started three of Ulster’s four United Rugby Championship games this season and has bagged two tries.
McCann said: “I think everyone had a chat with Jimmy in pre-season or people that were coming back from internationals later had a chat.
“You get a feeling what he is about and I think he gets a feeling what your sort of ethos on rugby is and life in general, so you can build that working relationship from there.
“I have just taken the tries as they have come, they were sort of close ‘pick and goes’ so if they keep coming, I’ll keep taking them.”
In his three starts this season McCann has played at blindside flanker, openside, flanker and at No8 – a flexible approach he reasons is necessary for a modern backrow to make it in today’s game, rather than being defined by traditional roles.
“I think as a backrow now realistically you have to do it all and your role changes depending on lineout,” he said. “I think you’re expected to tackle, carry and be a nuisance at the breakdown.
“I’m happy to do whatever, I’m in the lineout so my role usually doesn’t change too much depending on the numbers.”
Ulster host the Ospreys tomorrow night and McCann could be packing down against British and Irish Lions openside Justin Tipuric.
“It is exciting playing against people that you have seen growing up, but also the challenge of how good they are and what sort of levels they have achieved in the game, so it’s exciting,” McCann said.
Ulster have won both their home games this season against Glasgow and Connacht but the two games went right to the wire and McCann believes grinding those results out is building character in Richie Murphy’s squad.
He said: “It is key for us to make sure that we are getting our points here because everyone knows it is easier at home than it is when we do go away, because it is tougher when we don’t have the crowd to get us up for the game.
“I think we have shown a lot in defence and a lot of character in attack to ground out in the 22. It is pretty clear that there is a lot more we can improve on in our attack and we haven’t got into our flow yet.”
