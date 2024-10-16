Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

David McCann’s talk with new Ulster forwards coach Jimmy Duffy before a ball was kicked at the start of the season is paying dividends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The backrow has started three of Ulster’s four United Rugby Championship games this season and has bagged two tries.

McCann said: “I think everyone had a chat with Jimmy in pre-season or people that were coming back from internationals later had a chat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You get a feeling what he is about and I think he gets a feeling what your sort of ethos on rugby is and life in general, so you can build that working relationship from there.

Ulster's David McCann says versatility is an essential requirement for a modern backrow

“I have just taken the tries as they have come, they were sort of close ‘pick and goes’ so if they keep coming, I’ll keep taking them.”

In his three starts this season McCann has played at blindside flanker, openside, flanker and at No8 – a flexible approach he reasons is necessary for a modern backrow to make it in today’s game, rather than being defined by traditional roles.

“I think as a backrow now realistically you have to do it all and your role changes depending on lineout,” he said. “I think you’re expected to tackle, carry and be a nuisance at the breakdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m happy to do whatever, I’m in the lineout so my role usually doesn’t change too much depending on the numbers.”

Ulster host the Ospreys tomorrow night and McCann could be packing down against British and Irish Lions openside Justin Tipuric.

“It is exciting playing against people that you have seen growing up, but also the challenge of how good they are and what sort of levels they have achieved in the game, so it’s exciting,” McCann said.

Ulster have won both their home games this season against Glasgow and Connacht but the two games went right to the wire and McCann believes grinding those results out is building character in Richie Murphy’s squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It is key for us to make sure that we are getting our points here because everyone knows it is easier at home than it is when we do go away, because it is tougher when we don’t have the crowd to get us up for the game.