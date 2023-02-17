It was the Belfast side’s fifth league defeat of the season and, although they stay third in the table, Glasgow have closed the gap to a point.

Glasgow had the first opportunity in the third minute.

But the home side turned down a kickable penalty to go for the corner, they secured the lineout but, after a few phases in the Ulster 22, the Warriors turned the ball over.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland

Glasgow did get it right on 17 minutes.

Stewart Moore was penalised for not supporting his body weight at the breakdown in his own 22, the Scots went to the corner.

Scott Cummings took the line out and Ulster could stop the maul as Tongan flanker Sione Vailanu was propelled over – but out half Tom Jordan failed to convert.

Ulster spurned their first chance to put points on the board five minutes later as, from a lineout close to the try line, the visitors won the ball and set up a drive but Alan O’Connor was punished for obstruction.

Jeff Toomaga-Allen was denied a second try in two games when his score was ruled out for a double movement, however, Ulster had a penalty advantage, Dan McFarland’s elected for a tap-and-go but they were held up over the line.

Ulster finally punished Glasgow’s indiscipline on 29 minutes as Billy Burns drilled a penalty into the corner.

From the maul Tom Stewart broke off, Harry Sheridan picked up from the base and drove over for his first try in an Ulster shirt and Nathan Doak was unable to convert.

Ulster went into the interval with an 8-5 lead as Doak landed a long-range penalty with the final kick of the first half.

Ulster wasted a chance to extend their lead on 55 minutes.

From a penalty in the Glasgow 22 they want to the corner, the lineout was secured but the maul was stopped as the ball was being recycled and the Warriors were able to force a turnover.

Jack Dempsey caught Ulster with a sucker punch to score Glasgow’s second try on 64 minutes.

Glasgow put a penalty into touch close to the Ulster line.

With Ulster expecting the drive from the lineout, the Warriors produced a clever move.

Dempsey managed to sneak around the side of the defence to slide over but Jordan couldn’t add the extras.

Glasgow sealed the game with their third on 75 minutes and, given the conditions, it was not surprise it came from a lineout maul.

The Warriors forced a scrum penalty but couldn’t take advantage in open play so they went to the corner – Ulster had no answer to the driving maul which went 15 metres and Scotland hooker Fraser Brown touched down.

Replacement out half Duncan Weir landed the conversion from a difficult angle to take put Glasgow eight points ahead.

Ulster salvaged a losing bonus point in injury time as from a lineout drive they forced a penalty and John Cooney slotted it over with the last kick of the game.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: J.McKay, C.Forbes, S.McDowall, S.Johnson, O.Smith, T.Jordan, J.Dobie, N.McBeth, J.Matthews, L.Sordoni, L.Bean, S.Cummings, T.Gordon, S.Vailanu, J.Dempsey.

Replacements: F.Brown for Matthews 57 mins, J.Bhatti for McBeth 57 mins, S.Berghan for Sordoni 57 mins, JP.du Preez for Cummings 57 mins, A.Samuel, E.Ferrie for Vailanu 77 mins, A.Price for Dobie 57 mins, D.Weir for Jordan 68 mins.

ULSTER: E.McIlroy, B.Moxham, J.Hume, S.Moore, J.Stockdale, B.Burns, N.Doak, E.O’Sullivan, T.Stewart, J.Toomaga-Allen, A.O’Connor, K.Treadwell, H.Sheridan, J.Murphy, N.Timoney.

Replacements: J.Andrew for Stewart 61 mins, R.Sutherland for O’Sullivan 45 mins, A.Warwick for Toomaga-Allen 68 mins, C.Izuchukwu for O’Connor 68 mins, G.Jones for Timoney 61 mins, J.Cooney for Doak 50 mins, L.Marshall for Hume 77 mins, C.Gilroy for Moxham 57 mins.

