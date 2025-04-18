Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jack Murphy has the inevitable task of trying to crack Leinster’s defence at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow night and lead Ulster to a victory to help boost the province’s United Rugby Championship playoff hopes.

The 20-year-old out-half – son of coach Richie – has started six of Ulster’s last seven games.

Leinster sit top of the URC having only lost one of their 14 games and have the best defence in the competition, conceding just 194 points.

In Europe the Dubliners have only leaked 54 points in six games which includes two knockout ties, while Ulster have scored the fewest points of the top six in the domestic league.

Jack Murphy in action for Ireland U20s during the World Rugby U20 Championship in 2024. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Murphy said: “Leinster obviously have that kind of line speed defence that they've done really well with this year, so I think we know that we're going to face some speed off the line from them, but, yeah, we're just trying to focus on what we can do to get the results that we want, so there's a couple of things that we're looking at.

“Just trying to manage that line speed is something that they've done that's quite different over the last few years than they have done.

“We're just focusing on ourselves. Obviously, the last couple of weeks, we've been pretty good in terms of getting our attack flowing and stuff.

“There's a couple of things that we're looking at to try and go after them, but I'll probably keep that to myself.”

It will be Murphy’s first time facing his native province and playing at the home of Irish Rugby.

“Really looking forward to it,” he added. “Playing in Aviva is obviously a big deal, it'll be my first time playing there against a team like Leinster; there's a really good buzz in the camp this week.

“When the whistle goes it’s four lines and two sets of posts, so look it doesn't really affect you once you get going, but it's obviously nice to play in the national stadium. It's pretty cool.”

Murphy came to Ulster only expecting to get a season under his belt playing All Ireland League Rugby with Queen’s and has surprised himself that he has become the first choice out-half.

“I suppose I didn't really think about it too much, I just knew it was the right decision for me at the time,” he said.

“I seen that if I could come in and train well at the start, hopefully get a couple of opportunities and just see where it took me.

“Playing in Bordeaux and against the Stormers at home is pretty cool. I probably wouldn't have thought about that when I first came up, but to get it so early is obviously great for me in my development as well.

“When I got my first start in Connacht, I was just trying to do the best I could and drive the team for what we were there for, which was to try and get a win.

“I was quite nervous for that game, I was just trying to do my job the best I could so that we could get a win, which we did,” Murphy added.