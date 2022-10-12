Selected for Ireland’s tour of New Zealand after an impressive season with Ulster, Hume was hoping to add to his three Ireland caps.

However, in the opening game of the tour against Māori All Blacks the midfielder was forced off in the second half with a groin injury and hasn’t seen any match action since, although he has travelled to South Africa with Ulster and is ready to return.

“I've this thing where I can convince myself that the injury isn't that bad,” Hume said.

James Hume of Ulster is tackled during the United Rugby Championship match between Vodacom Bulls and Ulster at Loftus Versfeld on April 02, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

“It happened with the hamstring, I'd convinced myself it was grade two and it was fully off the bone.

“I thought at the time, 'that didn't feel great' but I've a good pain threshold and I felt a tear.

“But I convinced myself it wasn't that bad, and I'd be playing that next Māori game.

“Obviously at the time, it was agony, but you play these mind games with yourself,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I flew from Auckland to London on the Monday, had surgery Tuesday morning at 6am and then flew home Tuesday night into Belfast.

“I had 27 hours in my own head, drinking red wine in business class.

“The New Zealand black caps were on the same flight, ready for their UK tour, prepped, ready and professional.

“I was on the way back, getting surgery, just so dejected watching ‘The Sopranos’ with the head down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as dealing with injury in the game Hume has also had the disappointment of not being included in Ireland’s match day squads despite his standout form for Ulster.

“We're playing really good rugby in Europe. You come in (Ireland camp) on top of the world and then you're brought back down because you're missing out on selection and stuff,” he said.

“Me and (Stuart) McCloskey would have a joke about it, if you don't laugh, you'll cry. That sort of thing.

“It may not seem at the time that it's taking its toll but it is. I was just so mentally drained without even realising it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, when I got injured, and I knew I had six weeks when I wasn't allowed to exercise, it was the best thing for me at that time.“It was a reset physically and reset mentally.”

Hume is now aiming to make his Ulster comeback in the upcoming two-game mini tour of South Africa.

He continued: “Just getting back into that flow state, it was such a nice state to be in. I'd never been more confident in myself playing rugby.

“I was just like 'I'm going out here and I know I can beat these people one-on-one, I know I can influence the game. I've done it before, why can I not do it again?’

Advertisement Hide Ad