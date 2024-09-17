Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Ulster and Ireland centre James Hume won’t be rushing back from his latest major injury until he feels 100 per cent ready to again take to the pitch.

Hume last saw action for Ulster in mid-April and it is unlikely he’ll be back playing again in 2024. But, having suffered a catalogue of serious injuries in his career, the 26-year-old is remaining philosophical.

“It was an ACL reconstruction and a meniscus repair so it’s been 19 weeks, I haven’t asked my return date yet because I’m taking it week by week,” said Hume. “Trying to keep the goals short-term because it is such a long injury but it will get to a stage where I have to go down to Dublin for testing and starting building and then I’ll get a better idea of when I’ll be back.

“That’s five major surgeries I’ve had now...it does get easier because you have the experience of what it’s like, going through a long-term injury and being out for the season with all your mates training and playing.

Ulster players James Hume and India Daly at Stormont to help showcase the Ulster Rugby Foundation. (Photo by Philip Magowan/Press Eye)

“I do have a bit of experience of that...which is why I said I try to keep the goals short-term because if you just focus on your return date it seems a long way away.

“So, you do four-week blocks and I try do to them as good as I can in and then we advance and move on to something else.

“Just with the previous surgeries and how major this one is I’m not saying I’m not in a rush to get back, I want to as soon as I can but, if it doesn’t feel right, I’m not going to push it because it’s such a complex injury and surgery.

“Especially with signing the contract last year, I want to make sure I get good rugby in for three years and not be going ‘game on and game off’ and worried about injury.”

To help distract from the rigours of rehab, Hume has become an ambassador for the Ulster Rugby Foundation aims to help more people, of all ages and abilities, to get involved in our sport across the province. The initiative was launched yesterday at Stormont.

“Hearing those stories was tear-jerking for a couple of them and hearing how it changes lives...it’s nice to be involved in something like that,” said Hume. “The stories (at the launch) were great.”

Hume is also doing some coaching,

“I was actually thinking what I could do outside of rugby and my girlfriend and mum were saying ‘you need to figure out what you’re going to do’,” he said. “I started going down to Grosvenor coaching them consistently for a full pre-season and I loved it.

“They’re a great group of lads, they like asking questions and I enjoy that as I have a good knowledge of the game, so I’m hoping to help out with the Inst first-team backs as well.

“So, if I can get coaching badges and accreditation by the end of this rehab, coach two good teams and get a bit of experience that will probably be the career after rugby.”

Hume explained his rehab programme.