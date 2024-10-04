Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

James McNabney had a simple choice: pursue a career in rugby after being a late developer or continue to ride horses in a sport where he had already represented Northern Ireland at international level.

The 6’5” tall loose forward decided the oval ball was the path to follow and he is hoping to establish himself in the Ulster backrow under Richie Murphy with whom he won an U20s Grand Slam with Ireland.

McNabney makes his second start in three games this season as Ulster face a fully loaded Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday.

It was only after primary school in his native Ballymena that McNabney took to the rugby pitch.

James McNabney won an U20s Grand Slam with Ireland under Ulster coach Richie Murphy

He explained: “I used to ride horses, I also played rugby when I started Cambridge House, but I didn’t play any mini rugby.

“I grew up on a farm and had quite a busy upbringing and rode horses up until the stage of U18s and more or less gave it up, and haven’t ridden a horse in ages now.

“It got to a stage where I had to decide whether I wanted to be skinny and ride a horse or whether I wanted to put weight on and play rugby.

“So, I didn’t really watch an awful lot when I was younger, I always had far more fun playing it than watching it.

“I actually did a sport called Mounted Games, it’s not that common in the North but I represented Northern Ireland on a few occasions.

“I was at Royal Windsor Horse Show, and I was on the GB team for a year.

“It’s a bit like agility on horseback, or relay racing on horses, and I got into that through the Pony Club, and it was great fun and highly competitive,” he added.

“Michael Black, who was involved with the Under-18s – I’m not sure of his exact role – he told me I needed to make this decision or that it was one that was coming up.

“It was influenced by him, but it was also on me and there was no real pressure because at that stage I didn’t know whether I was going to become a professional rugby player or not.”

McNabney said his size ensured he stood out when he was playing rugby at school.

“When you played at Cambridge House there was an obvious player within the group, well, I was probably slightly bigger than the rest and that’s maybe blowing my own trumpet, but I maybe stood out and it was easier to be a big fish in a small sea than to be a big fish in a big sea,” he said.

“At Cambridge House I got picked up and John Nicholl put me forward for the trials and then I didn’t make it that year, but I was a year young for the Under-16 one and then the next year I got picked up, and then went through the interpros up through 18s, 19s and then Under-20s, and then I got my Academy contract and then there I am.”

McNabney is certain he made the right decision to stick to rugby.

“Well, there’s no money in horses I know that for sure,” he said. “I’m happy with my decision and really enjoying my rugby so far, so I’ll just see where it takes me.”

The Bulls conceded 10 turnovers against Edinburgh last week and McNabney thinks Ulster can target the breakdown.

“The breakdown is becoming one of the biggest parts of the game,” he added. “There are going to be loads of areas we are going to have to go after to take them on as they are a very strong side. We know they have a big, physical pack and they will be coming after us.

“There will be a few areas where they will be looking at us and probably licking their lips too, so we will have to match that and more.”

There is a first start for Queen’s captain Charlie Irvine in the second row.

Ulster: (1-8) Andrew Warwick, James McCormick, Corrie Barrett, Iain Henderson (C), Charlie Irvine, James McNabney, Sean Reffell, David McCann

(15-9) Mike Lowry, Werner Kok, Stewart Moore, Ben Carson, Jacob Stockdale, Aidan Morgan, Nathan Doak;