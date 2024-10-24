Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marcus Rea has made his career as a groundhog openside flanker with nearly 70% of his appearances for Ulster coming in the No7 shirt.

However, under new forwards coach Jimmy Duffy, the Ballymena native is becoming a more complete backrow.

Rea led the United Rugby Championship in turnovers two years ago and remains a constant threat at the breakdown with his jackaling prowess.

“It has been something that I have been good at for the last few years and it put me in the team a few seasons ago,” explained Rea.

Ulster Rugby's Marcus Rea spoke to the media ahead of the province's game against Cardiff

“It is something that I still focus on (winning turnovers) but Jimmy is looking at very diverse backrows that can jump, backrows that can play ball, backrows that can defend well, he is putting a very big onus on set piece and being good at the set piece.

“You sort to have to be a jack of all trades when it comes to it and very good in the air at lineouts.

“Sometimes when I think about that side of the game (turnovers), I chase it and that is when they don’t come. The last three or four games I have played, I have just been focusing on getting my tackle entry right.

“I have tried to go back to that mind frame if it is going to come it is going to come.”

With maturity the 27-year-old knows when to go forging at the ruck.

He explained: “It is something especially in the pro game if you hit one ruck in the middle of the field, we could get burned very easy on the far edge.

“They are very limited opportunities, so you have to be 100% when you go into them or else that man down is going to hurt us eventually in that same phase or the next phase.

“The decision is a big one so for me or anyone else that is in there in the actual moment they have to be 100% or we at least have to slow it down.

“It’s just making a difference. Ideally for me in my head it’s I’m going into it because I know or think that I can turn it over and if I don’t turn it over, I have to slow it down that is the sort of guide you are working on.”

Rea is already planning for hanging up his boots after completing his education and admitted it has been a turbulent last few seasons at Kingspan Stadium.

“It was my Level 2 in agriculture as I’m hoping to go back to the farm, so I thought I would do some studying before I went back,” he continued.

“It was nice and it was something to get away from just sitting in the house after training and stewing in your thoughts over a good or bad rugby session.

“I suppose it was the decision about what I want to do post career. I sort of always knew but this was the first time where I went right, ‘I’m now 27 so I need to make some actions positive actions for the future’.

“The last few seasons I have had haven’t been great for me on the field, so you are naturally thinking what is next for you off the field.”