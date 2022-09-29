Ulster’s Marcus Rea relishing challenge against ‘one of the best’

It was typified with arguably a game-changing turnover on his own try line in the bonus point victory against the Scarlets last weekend.

Tomorrow night Rea is likely to pit his wits against Josh van der Flier as Ulster clash with Leinster at Kingspan Stadium in a top-of-the-table URC date, both sides having a maximum 10 points from two opening games.

The battle of the groundhogs could go a long way in determining the outcome of the game.

Ulster's Marcus Rea. Pic by Dickson Digital

“It’s another opportunity to mark yourself against one of the best players in the world, Josh I would regard as probably the best seven in the world,” said Rea. “It’s going to be fun to see just what will come of it.

“Over pre-season I looked at the way Josh carries, Josh isn’t a big fella statistically-wise for a back row, he’s not 115kg...but the way he carries, the technique he has, gets him over the gain line against guys that have 10-to-15kg on him. “It is something that I have looked at and maybe tried to incorporate and I’m still trying to incorporate.

“There are aspects from players that you to take and nab some of their own tricks, I remember watching Richie McCaw and it is just something that you pick up...trail lines and whatnot.

“It’s funny because two or three games after seeing that you are getting yourself in situations where it is starting to pay off for you.

“We have a big emphasis on intent, it’s running on to the ball, as a defender you’re sat down because you are looking at the ball, if the ball is passed and he is already on the move you are on your heels.

“A lot of it is speed and technique and some of it is just about bravery because you are going to be running into brick walls, especially two, three or four players out from the ruck.”

Rea made his Ulster debut in a 2019 defeat away to Glasgow but last year was his breakthrough season, playing in all six Champions Cup games and making double-figure starts in the domestic competition.

And the flanker puts it all down to hard work.

“At the start of last year, I didn’t get playing that much and then with a few games with the As I got to show what I’d been working on for maybe the last year by myself,” said Rea. “It’s become a bit of a focal point for my game now, it’s been a bit of a slog when you’ve one sort of thing that you can’t really show in training, it’s only really in games and that’s your point of difference that it’s hard to get in.

“But last year against Ospreys off the bench and Leinster off the bench I had to take my opportunity.

“It was all down to hard work that I had done in years leading up to it.

“I always knew I could do it from secondary school, a lot of sevens are workhorse-types of players and I wouldn’t say that I maybe have the tank to do that, so I have to have something else that’s really going to set me apart.”

As for winning turnovers, it’s a case of practice makes perfect.