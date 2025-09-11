Ulster full-back Mike Lowry is adding another string to his bow by taking up a coaching role with Division 1B club Instonians.

It’s a return to his roots for Lowry, who began his rugby journey playing mini rugby with the Shaw’s Bridge outfit and won a Medallion Shield and three Schools’ Cups with RBAI before joining the Ulster senior squad.

The 27-year-old has been capped once by Ireland and is hoping that seeing the game from a coach’s angle will him develop on the pitch.

“Coaching is something that I feel will give me another perspective on rugby and I would like to have another challenge, not just from a player’s prospective but from a coach’s perspective, and develop my game that way,” said Lowry, who unfortunately has had to withdraw from Friday night’s pre-season friendly with Edinburgh at Ravenhill (7.35pm) after picking up a knock in training.

Ulster's Mike Lowry has taken on a coaching role with Instonians. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

"But seeing what coaches are thinking and what I can translate into playing as well – I think that can only help. I’m coaching a wee bit at Instonians and helping out.

“I think it is really important for players to get out and help develop the game because ultimately we need the club connections as well.

“I think it is great for players and coaches to go out and connect with the fans, other players and other people just to show the human side of it of the game.

“Last season we had to bring in players from outside of here due to injury or what ever so it is good to get all the clubs on the same path on what we are trying to do here,” he added.

“I’m taking little bit of coaching from everyone that I feel I have enjoyed. I’ll try to help individuals in that aspect, I have taken bits from different coaches that I have come across the last few seasons.”

Lowry is coaching former Ulster team-mate at Instonians, Craig Gilroy – a summer recruit – and English Premiership and European Cup winner Ian Whitten.

He said: “Gilly is still in good shape, he has kept himself fit and well, he is a great character; it’s brilliant to see him again and have him around the place and hopefully he can teach me a few things too because he has plenty of knowledge.

“Ian has a way with words but again I’m learning off him, he has plenty of experience and picking his brains of what works for coaches and how you can speak to players in terms of leadership, I feel that can only help.

“I’m just trying to grow my game as much as I can.”

Lowry is also enjoying mentoring the young players at Inst like exciting full-back Bradley McNamara.

“If Bradley ever got an opportunity or other players in that team… I think there are a couple of players that are playing for Ulster A this weekend and hopefully they get an opportunity to have a real rattle at it,” Lowry added.

“For me being there I can help them every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays – so it is not as hard a transition into Ulster if they come in.

“I’m working very closely with individuals and learning off them and what they think too. It is nice to see it from a coach’s perspective so I can think about the game in that respect as well.”

Iain Henderson leads a strong Ulster team in Friday’s friendly, which is their only hit-out before the start of United Rugby Championship in a fortnight.