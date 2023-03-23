Doak has started five of Ulster’s last six games, sitting out the win in Durban against the Sharks when he didn’t travel to South Africa.

Cooney got the nod for that game and produced a man of the match display, although Doak returned to the starting line-up in the next outing against Cardiff and he won the star performer accolade at the Arms Park.

“It is a bit strange as me and John are really good mates,” Doak admitted.

Nathan Doak is thriving on his healthy rivalry with John Cooney for the number nine shirt at Ulster.

“It’s new to me as I haven’t had competition at this level before and to be so close to someone with that… I don’t know about him but I don’t look at it as competition – I always feel like he’s trying to help me no matter what.

“Hopefully I’m trying to do the same for him and it’s really good for both of us, and obviously both getting man of the match at scrum-half is really good competition and hopefully brings the best out of us.

“Being good mates helps us be harsher on each other maybe,” he added.

“We train together and it’s a good relationship and something that’s really healthy.”

Doak wasn’t surprised that Cooney was willing to help him when he broke into the Ulster squad as a teenager.

“When I came in John wasn’t here, he was with Ireland and I’d heard what a good guy he was and how he’d be willing to help me,” said Doak.

“Even watching him now with the other ‘nines’, he’s willing to help anyone so it’s a testament to him and he’s never made me feel uncomfortable or anything like that.

“He put his arm round me when he was injured and I first started making my breakthrough. He was always coming in on Monday morning and saying: ‘what about the weekend, what did you think of this or that’ and have a bit of craic.

“It's really good and fair play to him.”

However, Doak admits the place-kicking duels in training do get the competitive juices flowing between the two pivots.

“That’s competition – that’s probably why we go so well as we’re big competitors and it’s something we see a lot in each other,” he said.

“John’s a massive competitor and so am I, so when we go up against each other it’s good fun but healthy competition.”

“We’re both locked in and we both want to win.”

With uncertainty hanging over Cooney’s future, who has yet to pen a new contract to stay at Ulster, Doak is keen to make the most of the opportunities that are coming his way.

“It’s a massive privilege and really important (to get the nine shirt),” he said.

"There are really good nines here so every time I get handed that nine jersey it means a lot to me and I know how much responsibility I have, so it’s good pressure on me to try and keep performing.