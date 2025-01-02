Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nick Timoney has penned a new two-year contract extension with Ulster that will ensure he stays with the Province until at least 2027.

The 29-year-old has established himself as one of the key players in the senior squad, with his dominant performances in the back row making him a vital cog in the team.

Since making his Ulster debut in 2017, Timoney has amassed over 150 caps, and said he feels he has the best opportunity to continue his development as a player with the Ravenhill club.

“I’m delighted to sign a new deal with Ulster,” Timoney said.

“I feel very at home here and believe we have the squad to develop and become better in the years ahead.

“We have some young talent coming through that adds to our group of experienced players and that is something that both excites and motivates you for the seasons ahead.

“I’ve said I want to keep progressing as a player and I fully believe I can become the best I can be here at Ulster.”

Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Bryn Cunningham, said the terms of Timoney’s new deal had been finalised prior to Christmas.

“Agreeing terms with Nick before the Christmas period was a high priority for us, and we are delighted that he is fully invested in what we are trying to build here,” he said.

“Nick is one of the most well-rounded back-row players in Europe and it’s been no surprise to hear about interest in him from other big clubs.

“His journey from the Academy, Sevens, to playing for the ‘A’ team and breaking into the senior side has been full of hard work and dedication, and that has helped him develop into the athlete we see today.

“He is someone that is a standard-setter to those around him and is a very popular member of the senior squad because of the attitude, commitment and leadership he puts in every week, and he will be a key part of this team’s future.”

Timoney produced a player of the match performance last weekend as Ulster earned a key win over Connacht in Galway.