Ulster Rugby head coach Richie Murphy watched his side beat Benetton in friendly action

Ulster started their preparations for the new United Rugby Championship season with a hard-fought friendly victory over Benetton at a sun-drenched Kingspan Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richie Murphy’s side outscored the Italians by four tries to three and the Ulster coach was able to make full use of the 30-man squad.

After a cagey opening Ulster broke the deadlock on 10 minutes as John Andrew put captain Mike Lowry through a gap. The full-back darted for the line but was hauled down short, although Queen’s winger Rory Telfer picked up and dived over for a try with Nathan Doak converting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benetton struck back five minutes later with a break away attack. Ulster were working the ball through the phases in the Italians 22 when winger Onisi Ratave pounced on a loose pass and sprinted all the way under the posts despite Aaron Sexton’s best efforts to catch him. Full-back Rhyno Smith converted to tie the scores.

Ulster regained the lead through their tried and tested driving maul. The home side were awarded a penalty in the Benetton 22 and they kicked to the corner. From the resulting line-out, the forwards set up a drive to propel hooker John Andrew over but Doak’s conversion struck the upright.

Benetton edged in front on 35 minutes with their second try as Ulster’s defence missed a few soft tackles allowing the visitors to get close to their line. After a few phases, centre Federico Zanandrea barged over and Smith landed the conversion to give the Italians a 14-12 half-time lead.

Benetton extended their lead five minutes after the restart after Ulster conceded a penalty in their own 22. The visitors kicked to the corner from the line-out and the forwards set up a driving maul and replacement hooker Nicholas Gasperini peeled off on the blindside to surge over for an unconverted try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sides were level again on the hour mark as centre Jude Postlewaite got Ulster’s third try. From a strike move James McKillop fed the centre and Postlewaite used some niffy footwork to evade the defence before accelerating through a gap to go under the posts, with debutant James Humphreys adding the conversion.

Replacement scrum-half Dave Shanahan put Ulster back on front on 72 minutes. No8 Tom Brigg make a powerful trademark carry which took three Benetton defenders to stop close to the line, before Shanahan nipped over from close range with Jack Murphy the son of the coach converting.

TEAMS

Ulster: M Lowry (C), R Telfer, S Moore, J Postlethwaite, A Sexton, A Morgan, N Doak; E O’Sullivan, J Andrew, C Barrett, H Sheridan, K Treadwell, J McNabney, S Reffell, D McCann.

Replacements:

J McCormick, H Walker, C Reid, S Wilson, C Irvine, J McKillop, A O’Connor, T Brigg, Marcus Rea. Backs: D Shanahan, C McKee, Z Ward, J Humphreys, B Carson, J Murphy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benetton: R Smith, Scalabrin, F Zanandrea, Filippo Drago (C), O Ratave, G Avaca, A Uren, D Aminu, S Maite, R Genovese, S Scrafton, R Favretto, G Marini, M Rubinato, T Halafihi.

Replacements