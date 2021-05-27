Ulster’s Rainbow Cup game with Scarlets in Belfast called off

The club confirmed on Thursday evening that the latest round of PCR testing, carried out on Wednesday, returned four positive results.

Those affected are currently asymptomatic and are now self-isolating in-line with public health protocols.

The Public Health Agency has been informed and Ulster Rugby is continuing to follow its internal contact tracing process. Further PCR testing of players and staff is due to take place on Friday and all training at Senior and Academy level has been suspended until further notice.

Ulster defeated Scarlets 26-14 when the sides met in Belfast last November. Photo: John Dickson/Dicksondigital

The 500 spectators who were due to attend the fixture will receive a full refund.

With no available weekends remaining, the game will not be rescheduled. As a result, PRO14 Rugby has deemed the fixture a 0-0 draw and awarded four match points to Scarlets.

Ulster Rugby CEO, Jonny Petrie, said: “We appreciate the news that our upcoming fixture is cancelled will be deeply disappointing for our supporters, particularly those who were due to join us at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, but we are in complete agreement that the collective decision to cancel the match is the correct one.

“Our priority continues to be the health and safety of our players and staff, as well as the wider community, so we will continue to work closely, together with the IRFU, with the Public Health Agency to ensure that we follow the necessary public health advice, as we provide support to the individuals involved.”

All ticket holders will be refunded to the original payment method. Card payments will be processed within 3-5 working days. Customers who paid with account credit will have the credit applied back to their account.

