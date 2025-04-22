Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Richie Murphy is bracing his squad to face the power of the Sharks as Ulster host the South Africans in their last home game of the season with vital league points at stake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster slipped to 10th in the United Rugby Championship table after defeat at Leinster last weekend, while the Sharks consolidated their place in the top four with a last-gasp victory in Edinburgh.

The Sharks have a number of Springbok World Cup winners in their pack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their front row is obviously massively experienced and extremely strong, they are a massive scrummaging and mauling team, it will be a massive test for us up front,” said Murphy. “We are preparing to play them at their best...if that turns up it will be a difficult day.”

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

The Ulster coach saw chinks in the Sharks armour against the Edinburgh last Friday.

“Some of their defence last week was probably a little bit under power for them and I am sure it is something that they are going to fix for us this week,” said Murphy. “There are definitely opportunities and over the last number of weeks we have attacked reasonably well, so it is another good day for us in relation to getting the ball into the outside channels.”

Murphy has set Ulster a points tally from their last three games to qualify for the URC playoffs and qualify for next season’s Champions Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Three games left, what’s the points total nobody really knows but 10 points over three games will give you a great chance of getting through,” he said. “Anything less than that it would be very difficult to get through and the sooner those points come the better.

“Playing at home in front of our crowd is a massive day and obviously we are signing off some players on their last game in the Kingspan, so it is a big week for us.

“It doesn’t make it more important to win the game because it is already so important that we win the game.

“There are a lot of guys that would like to sign off with a big home win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the eight senior players leaving, Alan O’Connor and Andy Warwick each have over 200 caps – while John Cooney, Kieran Treadwell and Matty Rea are all centurions.

Corrie Barrett, Reuben Crothers and Michael McDonald are the other names confirmed to leave.

“Isn’t that part of rugby...as players get older, they are the ones that have a big load of caps and they are the ones that have to be replaced,” said Murphy. “We have had a policy over the last 12 months and the next 12 months is to try and bring through some young players.”

“With the likes of Alan leaving, ‘Waz’ (Andy Warwick), John Cooney it gives opportunities for other guys who have had less opportunities...I suppose the likes of Charlie Irvine and Joe Hopes coming in from the academy, Matty Dalton has played a number of games for us over the last couple of weeks and Harry Sheridan.