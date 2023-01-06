Robert Baloucoune is set to earn his 50th Ulster cap against Benneton. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Ireland speedster was hoping to reach the caps milestone earlier this season but has only made three appearances in the white provincial shirt due to a combination of international call-ups and injury.

Baloucoune showed no rustiness last week, scoring Ulster’s only try in the home defeat to Munster after racing onto Stuart McCloskey’s long pass and showing the defence a clean pair of heels.

“There’s been a bit of chopping and changing, I was in South Africa for ages and then into camp as well,” said Baloucoune.

“It was tough watching the games whenever I was out in South Africa as I’d have liked to be involved, but it was also beneficial to me when I was out in South Africa in terms of the whole set-up. But it’s just getting back into the swing of things now.

“It's great to be out on the pitch again and especially at home, I really enjoyed the game – obviously disappointed with the result – but it’s getting down and back into business and trying to get as many games as I can.”

“That what makes it annoying I suppose, that I’ve missed games when I’ve been fit. But I’ve got a chance now to get back in the swing and get more games under my belt.”

Baloucoune is hoping the trip to Italy can reignite Ulster’s season after the side lost four of its last five games.

“It can be tough after a few losses and the fact that we’ve played Sale and La Rochelle – and we’re expected to win those games – and we’re a side who should be feared and expected to win those games, that’s great for us. And those small margins we focus on and we do, we think about it during the meetings and it’s just us coming together as a unit, and we’ve been doing that the last few weeks.

"It’s just a bump in the road and all it takes is a win to turn that round and we’re out to get a good performance this week,” he added.

“Over the years we have that level of responsibility, and we know what we can achieve; that’s not added pressure, it’s more of a drive for us to maintain it at that level and that’s why it’s disappointing at the minute over our level of performance.

“It’s a tough game away from home against Treviso and it will be a springboard in terms of we’ve got tougher games coming up as well in Europe and as it’s a bump in the road, it’s just a way to get back into that winning formula.”

Ulster team to play Benetton, Stadio Monigo (KO 1pm): (15-9): Mike Lowry, Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, John Cooney; (1-8): Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Kieran Treadwell, Iain Henderson (Captain), Greg Jones, Sean Reffell, Nick Timoney.

