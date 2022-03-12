Ulster’s Stewart Moore is a big advocate of club rugby

On one Saturday Moore was helping his club side Malone to try and avoid relegation in Division 1B of the All Ireland League, and the following Friday he was picking up the man of the match award in Ulster’s bonus point win over Cardiff while being asked to play in the unfamiliar position of full-back.

“You find out a lot about yourself in the AIL, it’s a great pathway to come through,” said Moore.

“I was speaking with Mikey Lowry, the last time we played together was away to Northampton, and since then he’s gone on to play for Ireland and I was playing for Malone against Old Wesley.

Ulster's Stuart McCloskey (pictured) will partner Stewart Moore in the centre against Leinster. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“I love getting there (Malone) - that’s the first time since before Covid that I’ve been able to, and I really enjoyed it even though we didn’t get the result.

“It was nice to be back in those high-scoring games and you can learn loads from those sorts of games.

“Obviously they’re up at the top and we’re nearer the bottom but it was a good challenge and I loved being back.”

Moore, normally a centre by trade, hadn’t played full-back since Medallion level at school before donning the No.15 shirt against the Blues.

But he returns to his more accustomed role for tonight’s top of the table clash with Leinster at Kingspan Stadium.

“Versatility is key, whatever is going to get me on the pitch,” he said.

“You see a lot of players doing it now, a lot of different combinations between a back-three player who can play right across the back three and say outside centre.

“You’ve got David Havili (capped 15 times by the All Blacks) who’ll play 12 but be covering 10 and covering 15.

“It’s very important, it allows you to learn the game,” he added.

“hen I’m playing centre again I’ll know more about what a 15 has to go through, how to help them, how much they’re helping me; to see it all from different perspectives can’t do any harm.”

Leinster arrive in Belfast four points clear of McFarland’s side but have uncharacteristically have suffered a couple of surprise defeats.

“It speaks for itself, a top of the table clash with Leinster,” Moore said.

“We know what they’re about, they know what we’re about after last time. We’re excited to say the least. You can tell there’s a good wee buzz in training.

“Obviously when you have a team like Leinster dominating the league for so long, it feels like everyone else is chasing for a while.

“I think so much of our preparations over the years, is just week to week, it’s all in your prep, really.

“So you kind of ask the question: why would we fear such an exciting challenge?

“That’s what we’ll take into this weekend, that’s what we take into every weekend.”

Moore will partner Stuart McCloskey in the centre, the Bangor midfielder makes his 150th appearance for the province.

Michael Lowry and Robert Baloucoune are released from Ireland camp while Craig Gilroy returns on the wing after completing his suspension.

Jordi Murphy will make his 50th appearance for Ulster against his former club if he is sprung from the bench. Nick Timoney is another not needed at Twickenham and gets the nod at openside flanker.

South African World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen is restored to the starting line-up.

Ulster team to play Leinster Rugby, United Rugby Championship Round 9, Saturday (7.35pm kick-off), live on Premier Sports, TG4 and URC TV: (15-9) Mike Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, Stewart Moore, Stuart McCloskey, Craig Gilroy, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; (1-8) Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor (Capt.), Sam Carter, Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.