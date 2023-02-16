Stewart Moore will start at inside centre for Ulster away at Glasgow in the United Rugby Championship tonight

Moore has started games at full back, outside centre, inside centre and even on the wing this season.

The former Ballymena Academy pupil was also on tour with Emerging Ireland in South Africa and was in and around Andy Farrell’s squad during November.

Moore has been paying close attention to the Six Nations but not watching it for enjoyment, with the centre revealing he has his notebook out as he studies players and plays.

“I just used to watch rugby for the fun of watching rugby and it was quite late that I would be learning to watch out for these things, now I can’t watch rugby with people,” admitted Moore.

“Whereas if you are watching the world cup for example I was always missing it because it was at the wrong times, whereas now I watch them as much as possible, seeing what they are kind of thinking and gurning at the TV that I’d probably do the same thing and make the same mistakes.”

While in the Ireland camp Moore got to watch arguably the most in-form centre in world rugby at the moment in Garry Ringrose.

“I watch a lot of games and watch him quite a lot, and seeing the wee things he is doing, or if he makes a big play and [I am] kind of going into his head [and imagining] what is he thinking in that scenario and trying to break it down.

“Obviously you don’t have that much time in a game, you can even see his prep and his mentality is world class.

“When he is making reads at the back you can see he is just helping himself with the other players around him to make those reads.”

Moore is hoping he can emulate Ringrose’s defensive efforts with the added experience he gets playing in the centre .

“I have been working on it for quite a while, it does change with position and 13 would be that main kind of making reads,” he said.

“It is a big thing now when I find I’m at 13 I probably wouldn’t be as brave as he would be, just because I’m not there yet and I know that myself.

“I’m getting there but I have a long way to go but it is definitely a top priority.”

Moore starts at inside centre for Friday night’s URC clash away at Glasgow which kicks off at 7.30pm.

“It is huge and after that last block you are coming into the business side of things, we know where we stand and we know where Glasgow stand as well,” said Moore.

“We have won once on the last three occasions we’ve been to Scotstoun, it is going to be a good battle and we are looking forward to it.”

Ulster team to face Glasgow: (15-9): Ethan McIlroy, Ben Moxham, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak. (1-8): Eric O’Sullivan, Tom Stewart, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Alan O’Connor (Captain), Kieran Treadwell, Harry Sheridan, Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney.