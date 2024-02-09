Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McCloskey did not make the matchday squad during last weekend’s win against France but will now link up with Robbie Henshaw in midfield.

Caelan Doris will captain Farrell's side for the first time, becoming the 110th player to captain the Ireland men's team in test rugby.

Farrell has selected an unchanged back three for the Round 2 clash as Hugo Keenan starts at full-back, while Calvin Nash and James Lowe continue on the wings. Robbie Henshaw is retained at outside centre, with Stuart McCloskey coming into the Ireland midfield at inside centre.

Having made his first Guinness Six Nations start last weekend in Marseille, Jack Crowley remains at out-half and is partnered by his Munster team-mate Craig Casey in the half-backs.

In the pack, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Finlay Bealham make up the front row, with James Ryan coming into the starting XV to partner Joe McCarthy - Player of the Match against France - in the second row.

Ryan Baird is named at blindside flanker, Doris shifts to openside and Jack Conan completes the starting team at number eight.

Farrell has strong options among his replacements with Ronan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman, Tom O'Toole, Iain Henderson and Josh van der Flier providing the reinforcements in the pack, while Jamison Gibson-Park, Harry Byrne and Jordan Larmour are the backline replacements.

Cian Healy, Conor Murray and Ciaran Frawley drop out of the matchday 23.

Ireland have won 23 of the past 24 Six Nations meetings between the countries, with their only defeat a 22-15 loss in Rome in 2013.

Ireland team to face Italy: H Keenan (Leinster); C Nash (Munster), R Henshaw (Leinster), S McCloskey (Ulster), J Lowe (Leinster); J Crowley (Munster), C Casey (Munster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), J McCarthy (Leinster), J Ryan (Leinster), R Baird (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster, capt), J Conan (Leinster).

Replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster), J Loughman (Munster), T O’Toole (Ulster), I Henderson (Ulster), J Van der Flier (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), H Byrne (Leinster), J Larmour (Leinster).