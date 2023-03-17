News you can trust since 1737
VIDEO: Fans, family and pupils offer Schools' Cup predictions for Campbell College v RBAI

We sent News Letter reporter Johnny McNabb down to Kingspan Stadium ahead of today’s rugby Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup final between Campbell College and RBAI.

By Johnny Morton
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:13 GMT- 1 min read

Over 8,000 spectators were expected at the home of Ulster Rugby for the St Patrick’s Day showdown between the two Belfast giants and Johnny asked pupils, fans and family members for some pre-match views

News Letter reporter Johnny McNabb spoke to fans, pupils and family members ahead of today's rugby Schools' Cup final between Campbell College and RBAI
