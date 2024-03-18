VIDEO: Fans, family and pupils offer Schools' Cup predictions for RBAI vs Ballymena Academy
We sent News Letter reporter Johnny McNabb down to Kingspan Stadium ahead of today’s rugby Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup final between Ballymena Academy and RBAI.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thousands of spectators are set to arrive at the home of Ulster Rugby to watch proceedings between the two schools, which gets under way at 3pm.
RBAI are going for back-to-back triumphs in the competition and their 35th success overall, whilst Ballymena Academy are hoping to end a 14-year wait to lift the famous trophy.
Johnny asked pupils, fans and family members for some pre-match views before the action started.