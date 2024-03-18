VIDEO: Legendary rugby commentator Jim Neilly predicts a tight Schools' Cup final between RBAI and Ballymena Academy
Legendary sports commentator Jim Neilly covered his first Schools' Cup final in 1978 and is back for today’s clash between RBAI and Ballymena Academy.
News Letter reporter Johnny McNabb grabbed a few words with the celebrated voice of rugby on his way into Kingspan Stadium.
Jim talked about his Schools' Cup history, what makes the competition so special and how highly he rates Campbell College and RBAI.