VIDEO: RBAI Director of Rugby Jamie Kirk sits down to preview Friday's Schools' Cup final against Campbell College
Jamie Kirk is looking to win a first Schools’ Cup title as RBAI Director of Rugby when he leads his side into Friday’s final against Campbell College at the Kingspan Stadium.
By Johnny Morton
Published 16th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT- 1 min read
RBAI have won the competition 32 times in total and were last victorious in 2017 when completing a hat-trick having also collected the famous trophy in 2015 and 2016.
Kirk speaks about what success would mean to the squad, what makes the Schools’ Cup so special, breaks down Campbell as opponents and more!