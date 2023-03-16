News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
3 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
6 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
8 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
9 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

VIDEO: RBAI Director of Rugby Jamie Kirk sits down to preview Friday's Schools' Cup final against Campbell College

Jamie Kirk is looking to win a first Schools’ Cup title as RBAI Director of Rugby when he leads his side into Friday’s final against Campbell College at the Kingspan Stadium.

By Johnny Morton
Published 16th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT- 1 min read

RBAI have won the competition 32 times in total and were last victorious in 2017 when completing a hat-trick having also collected the famous trophy in 2015 and 2016.

Kirk speaks about what success would mean to the squad, what makes the Schools’ Cup so special, breaks down Campbell as opponents and more!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
RBAI head coach Jamie Kirk challenges his squad to write their own Schools' Cup ...
RBAI Director of Rugby Jamie Kirk
RBAI Director of Rugby Jamie Kirk
RBAI Director of Rugby Jamie Kirk
Most Popular
SchoolsRugby