WATCH: RBAI and Ballymena Academy arrive at the Kingspan Stadium ahead of this year's Schools' Cup final
Inst are defending champions and go in search of their 35th success in the famous competition.
They have beaten Campbell College, Banbridge and Wallace en-route to the final.
Their opponents Ballymena Academy are looking to lift the Schools’ Cup for the first time since 2000 when they beat Belfast Royal Academy.
Ballymena coach John Nicholl has been delighted with the progress his side have made since beating Belfast Royal Academy earlier in the competition, before further wins against Regent House and Sullivan Upper in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively.
The annual contest kicks-off at 3pm and the News Letter will bring you a match report and reaction from the game.