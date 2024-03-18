Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inst are defending champions and go in search of their 35th success in the famous competition.

They have beaten Campbell College, Banbridge and Wallace en-route to the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their opponents Ballymena Academy are looking to lift the Schools’ Cup for the first time since 2000 when they beat Belfast Royal Academy.

RBAI captain Fraser Cunningham and Ballymena Academy captain Michael McLean ahead of this year's Schools' Cup final

Ballymena coach John Nicholl has been delighted with the progress his side have made since beating Belfast Royal Academy earlier in the competition, before further wins against Regent House and Sullivan Upper in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively.