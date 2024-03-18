WATCH: RBAI and Ballymena Academy arrive at the Kingspan Stadium ahead of this year's Schools' Cup final

RBAI and Ballymena Academy have arrived at the Kingspan Stadium ahead of today’s Schools’ Cup final which gets under way at 3pm.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 18th Mar 2024, 14:42 GMT
Inst are defending champions and go in search of their 35th success in the famous competition.

They have beaten Campbell College, Banbridge and Wallace en-route to the final.

Their opponents Ballymena Academy are looking to lift the Schools’ Cup for the first time since 2000 when they beat Belfast Royal Academy.

RBAI captain Fraser Cunningham and Ballymena Academy captain Michael McLean ahead of this year's Schools' Cup final

Ballymena coach John Nicholl has been delighted with the progress his side have made since beating Belfast Royal Academy earlier in the competition, before further wins against Regent House and Sullivan Upper in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively.

The annual contest kicks-off at 3pm and the News Letter will bring you a match report and reaction from the game.

