WATCH: The winning moment as Wallace High School celebrate lifting historic Schools' Cup crown with Jon Rodgers hailing it as 'best feeling in the world'

Wallace High School celebrated winning their maiden Schools’ Cup title after beating Royal School Armagh 24-15 at Ravenhill on St Patrick’s Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Rodgers became the first-ever Wallace captain to lift the famous trophy in front of thousands at the home of Ulster Rugby, including pupils past and present who were all in Belfast to savour the occasion.

Front-row stars Rio McDonagh (two) and James Gould accounted for three of their four tries as centre Luke Dillon also crossed the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Derek Suffern hopes this success, which came after five previous final defeats, can help inspire the next generation to follow in the current squad’s footsteps.

Jon Rodgers of Wallace High School lifts the 2025 Danske Bank Schools Cup. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"We're delighted,” said Suffern. “A lot of hard work has gone into it over the years, even before these guys’ time, but credit to the group.

"They went after their own journey, have had a great season and it has been finished off with a top performance against a very good Armagh side.

"The boys are thrilled and you can see it in their celebrations afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From the general public and people who have been involved with the school previously, they can say it's a monkey off the back.

"For this group I don't think it played into their thought process.

"Hopefully future generations and guys in the school now know it can be done and take confidence in that moving forward.

"I think the people watching and the younger players that see it can now see that it can be done and gives them confidence that the process is right and the people involved in the school game are doing the right thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to keep going at it and chasing the stuff we're delivering on because it has been proven that we're doing the right thing.

"We know we have a strong forward pack and it's the balance of getting a gameplan that goes out to win games as supposed to entertain people.

“I thought we played some good rugby, played with expanse at times...it was a huge team performance.”

It was a sweet moment for Rodgers as he went one better than his father Michael, who had captained Wallace in their first-ever Schools’ Cup final in 1989 when they lost to Methody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a great feeling, the reality exceeded the expectation and it is the best feeling in the world,” he said. “I have been dreaming about it for a couple of years and it is the best feeling in the world. It is just incredible and all the work we put in that has led to this moment.