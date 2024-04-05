Banbridge know a victory in Tipperary against Cashel this weekend would seal a play-off spot

The Rifle Park club are fourth, two points clear of Old Crescent and a victory in Tipperary against Cashel would see them reach the play-offs and travel to the side that finishes ninth in Division 1B.

After last year’s relegation, Banbridge coach Rob Logan is delighted to have a potential route to going straight back up – even if it came a couple of years early.

“We knew last Saturday that we needed the win and did so convincingly and played some of our best stuff of the year,” he said.

“Hopefully, it’s coming together and we’re aware of the challenge of going to Cashel, but this is very much in our hands.

“Old Crescent have a tough game as well, they’re at Barnhall so who knows? There are a couple of outcomes that might secure us the play-off, but it’s nice that this is in our hands.

“The win is what we’re after and we’re playing for fourth. The win is enough though Cashel are still chasing a home semi-final as are Barnhall, so it’s a very interesting dynamic and there’s plenty going on.

“It is a good position for us to be in.

“Our main goal this year was to stabilise and make sure we didn’t go down again after experiencing relegation.

“We’ve convincingly avoided being at the wrong end of the table, so it’s been a good year.

“We had thought that possible promotion would be a couple of years ahead but now we’re in a position to have a crack at it with no pressure really, that’s a lovely position to be in.

“Just the feel good factor for the club, a semi-final would be a special day but who knows?

“It’s cup rugby at that stage but we have to get there first.”

Former Ulster player Rob Lyttle starts at full-back, while his brother Max is in the second-row.

Malone travel to Greystones needing a bonus point win while denying their host any match points and a victory margin of 156 points to avoid back-to-back relegations.

In 2B, Instonians already have the title and promotion wrapped up. They finish the campaign at home to Skerries but all attention is at the foot of the table and the plight of Belfast Harlequins.

A win at Malahide and Neil Doak’s side are safe but a defeat and they would be dependent on Dungannon doing them a favour at Dolphin to escape the drop.