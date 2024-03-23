Instonians could seal the Division 2B title if results go their way this weekend

However, Inst player-coach Paul Pritchard, who is set to miss the rest of the season due to injury, is just concentrating on putting in a performance against his old club and bouncing back from a first defeat in 33 AIL games.

“We’d expect Wanderers to win, we just have to get the four points and that is our main focus, getting that win,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“After the loss in Silgo it is still in our hands and that is all we can ask for at this time of the year, if we win the next two games we have it wrapped up.

“That is all we are focused on is just making sure we do our jobs this weekend.

“I know quite a few of the lads that played at Rainey when I was there, I know they are a very proud team and they aren’t just going to roll over just because they have nothing to play for.

“We are just focused on ourselves, we know we just have to get out there and put in a good performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are back at home it feels like a while since we have been there, and we just want to get back to winning ways,” he added.

“Two weeks off would have been a different prospect for us, we haven’t looked at it too much, we got the win in the cup semi, and we had the week off. We just have to get our jobs right, we are not looking back at Sligo anymore, we’re just looking forward.

“The cup semi being in that big gap will have hopefully worked in our favour.”

Pritchard was delighted with the performance at Armagh in the cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The character we showed in Sligo as well was outstanding. I said to the lads if we hadn’t have went undefeated for whatever amount of games it was – two points away at Sligo with the conditions that there were, the injuries we had during the game – you’d be happy with that in an AIL game.

“That is the way the AIL is. There are tough places to go in the country and Sligo is certainly one of those.

“We could have won that game as we felt we played quite well. Against Armagh we showed a massive amount of character and played some great rugby.

“To go against a 1A team that are very well coached I thought we played very good attacking rugby against Armagh. Our confidence is very high, and we haven’t taken a knock there at all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Preston comes into the back row for Pritchard, Eoghan Murphy and Ali Burke are in the second row. Rhys O’Donnell is on the bench after returning from Ireland Club duty.

Meanwhile, Rainey include former Ulster prop Tommy O’Hagan and Mark Lee in the pack.

Belfast Harlequins host Dungannon as they look to stave off relegation.

Clogher Valley can clinch promotion in 2C if they beat Midleton at home and Galwegians fail to win against Clonmel.

Bangor host Bruff, while Omagh face Ballina.