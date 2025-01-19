Queen’s Charlie Irvine (left) reflected on the weekend's victory against Highfield

Queen’s captain Charlie Irvine was glad to be back on the rugby pitch and lead the students to a vital 52-24 bonus point win over Highfield at the Dub.

The success moves them up to sixth in Division 1B and the game at home to Highfield – with a near full strength team – was one they were expected to win.

“I had a sort of niggly knee injury so I missed three games, I was raring to comeback and play some rugby. I said at the start of the season my aim was to play loads of minutes this year and it is just good to get back on the pitch,” said lock Irvine.

“Queen’s have been victims of on paper a few times since I have been here. Saying you should win is one thing actually going out and doing it is another.

“The boys did well and put together a really good performance in attack and defence to get 52 points and hold them to 24, maybe we’d have liked to stop them getting four tries, but we put together a really good performance out there.”

Queen’s raced into a 21-0 lead and had the bonus point secured by half time.

Irvine reflected: “We flew out of the blocks and scored the first try within five minutes, just to get that out of the way and back it up, maybe we have been the victim of starting slow in a few games this season but when we get momentum behind us we do what we can do.

“It’s always nice to get the bonus point out of the way so you are not chasing it. When you get 21-0 up you think it should be there and we probably made hard work of it giving them a try before it.

"It was good to get it out of the way and get a few points after it to negate our points difference.”

Queen’s then added another four tries after the break which capped off the prefect end to a week for Irvine, who penned a two-year contact with Ulster.

The second row made his debut for the province earlier in the season against the Bulls in the URC and is hoping for more opportunities in the white shirt.

“It is very easy to get ahead and switch off. We talked about it in the changing room and we talked about it this week that we don’t switch off and there was a real focus on people individually doing their job, and when we’re ahead have that foot on the throat mentality and keep playing rugby because we don’t want to get into a scrappy dog fight,” he continued.

“I sort of knew about the contract around Christmas time and had to keep it under wraps. It is very nice to get it and it means I know what I’m at for the next two years.

“It is a real opportunity to go after it and be a key player hopefully down the line for the Ulster team.

“A lot of the time your chance may come from a lack of players in your position or just on merit and it has been a real mix this season. The boys that have been given the opportunity have stepped up and done themselves proud.”

Josh Stevens and Lorcan McLoughlin both scored three tries for Queen’s, Ryan Street and Wilhelm De Klerk also crossed, Dan Green kicked six conversions.

Ballynahinch lost 45-18 in the top-flight at Clontarf.

Josh Eagleson’s last gasp long range penalty sent Instonians a point clear at the top of Division 2A after a 36-34 home win over Cashel. Elsehwere, there were defeats for Banbridge and Ballymena.