The reversal saw Ulster drop two places in the table to seventh and it could have been worse for the northern province, but they stay in the play-off places after defeats for both Connacht and Benneton.

Lock Kieran Treadwell, one of Ulster’s two try scorers at Kings Park, felt all the momentum built-up with the bonus point win over the Dragons last time out disappeared in the Durban sunshine.

However, despite the defeat, the Ireland second row thought Ulster showed positive signs in the game.

“It was a tough one to take, we had momentum from the Dragons, it was tough conditions, but we can’t use that as an excuse because it is the same for both teams, we need just to be a bit more consistent in the stuff that we are doing,” he stated.

“There were good spells in there and there is something to build on for next week. We’ll review the game and figure out how we can be more consistent and finish off those opportunities that we did create.

“I thought the scrum was good, we knew they were a big pack that would come after us. I thought our maul attack was very good, our maul D it is a tough one sometimes in the maul defence and it is something to work on there.

“I think in our open play, our ruck needs to be better as we were just inconsistent. There were times we did do it and times we were a bit slow, and it created a slow ball and that is not how we want to play, we want to play with pace.”

“We just need a few little things - they are not massive things – it is just little things that need ironed out.”

Treadwell played down the conditions as an excuse and feels the squad will have no problems lifting themselves as they face a massive game against the fifth-placed Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday evening.

“It’s tough, especially those first 20 minutes it’s pretty hot, but you try to put that to the back of your mind as both teams are going to be tired because it is really hot for both,” he added.

“I think it is just one of those things that you put to the back of your mind and just focus on what you are trying to do.

“Obviously boys are disappointed, you go out and play in these games to win them to create some sort of momentum like we did in the Dragons game.