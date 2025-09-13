​Despite switching to a league format, the Senior Cup has essentially thrown up two semi-finals to determine who will meet in December’s Ravenhill decider.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In group A, Ballynahinch and Banbridge have 10 points from two games and clash at Rifle Park while Instonians and Clogher Valley both have maximum points in group B ahead of their Shaw’s Bridge meeting.

Ballynahinch coach Adam Craig is hoping the cup holders can reach another final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is where we want to be and we want to put ourselves up there as the premium club in Ulster rugby, hopefully we can stick to that and hopefully give ourselves another shot at winning the Senior Cup,” said Craig, with Hinch having scored 112 points and conceded only three in their two group games. “The way that we have been looking at it this weekend is that it’s a semi-final and, if we win this, we get a chance to play off in December to win the cup again.

Instonians’ Paul Pritchard (centre) is set for a welcome weekend start following injury issues. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

“We like putting trophies in the cabinet and it is something that we want to keep doing.

“We are really happy with the start and the boys have bought into it really well with the training and pre-season, we have new concepts with both our attack and defence.

"The boys have worked really hard, which has shown on the pitch and it has been great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Traditionally, Bann are a big rival and we have had some tough battles with them over the years and we excited to go and face them on their own patch.

“They have a really good pack that are well-drilled and they have a good maul and that is something that we’ll aim to take away from them.”

Last year’s Schools’ Cup-winning captain with Wallace, Jon Rodgers, will make his first start for Hinch following in his father Michael’s footsteps, who also played for the club in the back row.

Queen’s and Dungannon meet at the Dub with both looking a first win of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instonians coach Paul Pritchard is treating the Clogher Valley clash as a knockout game.

“I think it is great that it has turned out that way...we know that Clogher will travel with a big support and it will be a great atmosphere,” said Pritchard, set to make his first start after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury. “We are looking forward to it and buying into that atmosphere and occasion, as a group our lads won’t shy away from that.

“There has been a good energy around the place this week...it is really good for us to have home advantage and it is nice the way it turned out and then we have that week off before the All Ireland League.

“I came off the bench last week and got 40 minutes and I’m starting this week...it is a good one to come into because I’m expecting a quick game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was out for about nine months with the knee, but it feels fine...Ballymena went well for me and I’m hoping it will be the same again this week.”