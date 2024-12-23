Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Queen’s centre Wilhelm de Klerk could be set to make his Ulster debut this weekend as part of an injury-hit squad for the must-win inter-pro with Connacht.

​Richie Murphy is counting the cost of Friday night’s late defeat to Munster – not only in terms of lost points and position in the table but also a deepening injury crisis.

Ulster went into last weekend’s clash without Ireland wingers Jacob Stockdale and Rob Baloucoune while Aaron Sexton has departed to America to pursue a career in the NFL. Ben Carson and Bex Moxham also missed the game, utility back Stewart Moore and scrum half Nathan Doak were sidelined while out half Jake Flannery has been on the long-term injured list.

During the game Zac Ward had to leave the field with an ankle injury after 25 minutes while Ireland’s Stuart McCloskey suffered a hamstring problem just before half-time.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

De Klerk was part of Murphy’s Ireland U20 squad last season and went to the underage World Cup in the summer.

He has been impressive for Queen’s in the second tier of the All Ireland League and was in the extended matchday squad for the recent Champions Cup game against Bordeaux.

“Someone like Wilhelm de Klerk has played well with Queen’s and he's played well with the As...he'd be a guy that I think will be a really good player,” said Murphy. “Ben McFarlane had another good game on Friday, we'd have faith in them...unfortunately Sam Berman is injured.”

Murphy isn’t ruling out a medical joker (a player that can be signed on a short-term contract as injury cover).

“We'll have a look later on, I don't even know what position we need to tell you the truth,” he said.

Other options to ease the backline crisis include bringing back former players Rob Lyttle – who has been training with the senior squad – and Pete Nelson, who played for the A team on Friday. Nelson’s signing could be complicated as he is classed as an NIQ (Non-Irish Qualified) having represented Canada on the international stage as recently as November.