Winger Werner Kok believes the old rugby mantra that ‘forwards win games and the backs dictate by how many’ will be prevalent on Saturday as Ulster face the Sharks in Durban.

Kok spent five seasons at the Kings Park club before arriving at Ravenhill and knows if Ulster can match the Sharks up front – who could unleash World Cup-winning Springboks like Ox Nche, Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi after their Rugby Championship victory – they have the firepower to win the game.

“I think you see it after the game, the forwards are battered and bruised and the backs run around with a cup in our hands,” joked Kok.

“So, I think it is exactly something that happened last week – the forwards just put that platform on the pitch for us and the backs just did their thing of a great set piece or a great defensive set.

Ulster winger Werner Kok is backing the province to cause the Sharks plenty of problems in Durban. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

“So, that's probably going to be the same, the forwards are going to have to step up, but they've shown it day in and day out, so, if we all link together on the pitch, we'll make it happen.”

With the likes of Lukhanyo Am, Ethan Hooker and Makazole Mapimpi in their backline, coupled with the hot and humid conditions, Kok expects the Sharks to throw the ball about.

“I think the Sharks will be a little bit more expansive, more unpredictable, pretty much, because the way that they play, they like a lot of offloads, like throwing around,” he added.

“They've got a different defensive system where they really rush the ball. So, we will see something different.

“I think set pieces will still be quite a big test because they obviously have a big pack and all the international players, but for us, just stick to our game plan and make sure that we do what we can do, and then move them around a bit.

“They're not sure that we'll be good enough and we'll come away with a W (win).”

South Africa have won the last two World Cups and have just successfully defended the Rugby Championship, and Kok feels that moving from Super Rugby to the URC and Champions Cup has benefitted the Rainbow Nation both at club and international level.

“I think since the South African teams joined the URC, the rugby in South Africa just got better,” he said. “They always played super rugby and they played against the three different nations, and now that they're playing the Champions Cup and the URC, they get exposed to everyone.

“Even with the Champions Cup against all the French teams, that makes it so much better, so, they get exposure to everyone in the world.

“That makes our international team just so much better and hopefully South Africa also gives back to all the other teams, [by playing] against all the Irish teams, the Welsh teams, Italian teams, and hopefully they get a bit of exposure to build into their national teams, even going into the next World Cup.”

After two home wins Kok knows the real test of how far Ulster have come as a team from last season will be on the road.

“I think firstly with the start of the season, you can already see the way we're playing and the way the guys are really working with each other is way different from what it was last season,” Kok said.