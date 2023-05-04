News you can trust since 1737
World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen is included on a list of 10 players that are set to leave Ulster Rugby at the end of this season.

By Johnny Morton
Published 4th May 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:38 BST
Vermeulen, who was named Player of the Match as South Africa defeated England 32-12 in the 2019 final, made his Ulster debut in December 2021 and has played 34 times in total for the province to date.

Craig Gilroy, Rob Lyttle, Jordi Murphy, Sam Carter, Gareth Milasinovich, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Rory Sutherland, Declan Moore and Frank Bradshaw-Ryan are the others departing the Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster are in BKT United Rugby Championship quarter-final action on Friday against Connacht which “will offer supporters the opportunity to say a fond farewell” to those 10 players moving on.

They also confirmed that players will meet supporters, sign autographs, and pose for photos outside the players’ entrance at the back of the Grandstand, from approximately 15 minutes after full-time on Friday.

“All of the players moving on from Ulster can be rightly proud of what they have given to our province, both on and off the pitch,” said head coach Dan McFarland.

“It seems fitting that we get to recognise their contribution to the club in front of a home crowd at Kingspan Stadium on one of the biggest nights of our season.

“I know the supporters will join me, and the wider playing group and staff at Ulster, in thanking the guys for the part they have played in our ambitions as a squad, and some unforgettable memories for us all when they lined-out in the white jersey.”

